A man who allegedly first tried to rob his victim and then stabbed him in the hand with a penknife, was remanded in custody by a court which said that such crimes against society were not to be tolerated.

Moubarak Mohammed Adam Altayeb, a 45-year old Sudanese national who had no fixed residence and no job, was escorted to court on Friday, pleading not guilty to charges stemming from the violent incident which happened in Marsa on Wednesday.

At around 11.15am, police were alerted about an argument near Ġnien 6 Awwissu, Marsa.

RIU officers rushed to the site and came across an injured man, a 31-year old Nigerian national living at Msida, who explained how he had been attacked by a man who had tried to rob him.

When the victim resisted the attempt, his aggressor allegedly hit out with a penknife, striking his hand.

The man’s injuries were subsequently certified as grievous and he required surgery on the palm of his hand.

Meanwhile, acting upon a description of the suspect aggressor, police officers roaming the area of Marsa soon came across a man fitting that description.

Upon sensing police presence, the suspect reacted aggressively, refusing to obey police orders.

A personal search of the man yielded two knives, including the penknife which was allegedly used in the aggression.

The prosecution explained that the incident was caught on CCTV footage.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

In light of the circumstances of the case, legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop made no request for bail at arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, remanded the man in custody, stating that such crimes which sparked tension within the community and were a threat to security, were not to be tolerated.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Roderick Attard and Stephen Gulia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Etienne Savona.