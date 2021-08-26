A man was denied bail after pleading not guilty to engaging in sexual acts with his 11-year-old stepsister when the two used to share a home some five years ago.

The 27-year old shopkeeper, who had since entered a stable relationship and fathered a two-year-old child, had apparently lost contact with the alleged victim who had only recently opened up about the matter.

The girl, who is still a minor and currently living at a shelter under a care order, apparently spoke to social workers and her claims were subsequently flagged to the police by Appogg.

Her brother was on Thursday charged with engaging in sexual acts and defilement of the minor.

Prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg explained that the girl seemed very reluctant to speak to the police “because of her brother,” claiming that she had suffered beatings and abuse when still living at her father’s home.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, rebutted that this was not the “classic” case of alleged sexual abuse, adding that the case had to be viewed against the troubled family background of the accused and his alleged victim.

The father had eleven children who were generally left to their own resources, explained the lawyer.

When the father died, the family was at a loss, lacking food and basic necessities until authorities stepped in to handle the situation, placing some of the children who were still minors, under care orders.

However, the accused and his half-sister had not been in contact “for months if not years,” said the lawyer, arguing that since the girl was under a care order, the risk of tampering was minimised given the remote chances of communication.

But that argument was rebutted by the prosecution, pointing out that the care order did not confine the minor to the shelter.

She was a normal teenager, free to go out and socialise like other youngsters, argued Inspector Borg, stressing that concern for the minor was the primary objection to bail.

The defence lawyer also argued that the accused now had a stable life. “Why deny him bail simply until the alleged victim testifies?”Psaila argued.

Yet the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, denied the request in view of the gravity of the charges and the fact that the alleged victim was still a minor.

The court banned publication of both parties’ names and also issued a protection order in favour of the victim, while urging the prosecution to summon the minor to testify early in the proceedings.