A man has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to injuring his partner with whom he has been in a relationship for four months.

The man, who is not being mentioned so as to protect the identity of his victim, was charged with causing slight injuries to his girlfriend. The couple spent the last couple of months living in a garage in Birżebbuġa.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea heard how the incident took place on Saturday when the two argued over their relationship.

The man was charged with threatening the woman, making her fear violence and harassing her. The woman packed her belongings and left.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was granted bail against a deposit of €500 and a €1,000 personal guarantee. He must sign the bail book twice a week.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.