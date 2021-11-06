A 25-year-old man was charged with injuring his young son’s grandmother when he allegedly dragged her down a hill in Guardamangia after closing her arm in the car window while she was outside of the vehicle.

The young child, believed to be about three years old, was in the car when the alleged incident happened - because the father refused the leave the boy with his grandmother following an access visit.

The man, from Mosta, pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the grandmother, causing her to fear him and breaching the peace in Guardamangia on November 4 at 8.15pm.

He was also charged with reckless driving, breaching bail conditions and threatening relatives later in the evening.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo heard how the man, whose name can not be published by court order to protect the minor, had been charged with domestic violence towards the mother of his young son. He was out on bail.

On Thursday evening, the man drove his son to the mother’s house following an access visit.

When the man saw that the boy’s mother was not home, he refused to leave the child with the grandmother and started driving off. The grandmother put her arm in the car to stop him.

The man closed the window and drove off, dragging her down a hill and causing injuries to her arm and shoulder, the court heard.

The man was denied bail. Police inspector Stacy Gatt prosecuted.

Lawyer Vinicienne Vella represented the man while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented the woman.