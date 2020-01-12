A 26-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo, pleaded not guilty on Sunday to charges of threatening and slightly injuring a person at the Kerċem Football Ground in Gozo on Saturday.

A Gozo second division match between Sannat Lions and Oratory Youths was abandoned by referee Massimo Axisa in the 90th minute after assistant referee Andrea Pavia was attacked by Sannat player Antoine Camilleri.

The player had just been sent off for a second yellow card in the final minute of the game when he lashed out at the assistant referee, hitting him a number of times, and forcing the referee to abandon the game.

The accused was also charged with threatening at attacking another person, breaching the peace and using offensive language.

He was granted bail subject to a number of conditions.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Magistrate Simone Grech presided over the case.