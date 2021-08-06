A 27-year-old man was released from custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to violent indecent assault on a 13-year-old girl while she was swimming in Xlendi on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm when the man, whose name cannot be published by court order, approached the teenager, who was accompanied by a friend, and licked her face.

The teenager told the police she knew the accused because she had spoken to him before and that the incident took place shortly after he had tried to speak to the two friends.

Before magistrate Simone Grech, the police charged the man with engaging in non-consensual sexual activities with a minor and violent indecent assault.

He was also charged with harassing her and stalking. The magistrate issued a protection order in favour of the teenager and ordered the man not to approach her in any way.

He was granted bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book daily.

Police inspector Josef Grech prosecuted. Lawyer Joshua Grech appeared parte civile for the teenage girl while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.