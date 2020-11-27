A 34-year-old man was on Friday remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.

The police said the man, who is from Cospicua, was taken to court under arrest after he was caught with a substantial amount of cash, allegedly the result of illegal activities.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli denied his request for bail and ordered a freeze of his assets.

Inspectors Robert Azzopardi and TonJoe Farrugia prosecuted together with Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General’s office.