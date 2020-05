A 42-year old man pleaded not guilty on Saturday to raping a woman in Qormi.

The man, an Qormi resident, was raping and slightly injuring the woman on April 11, as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €7,000. A protection order was issued in respect of the victim.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Alfredo Mangion.