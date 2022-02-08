A man charged with raping his friend who called at his home to say goodbye before he left to visit his family in Sicily has been granted bail.

The 44-year-old Sicilian delivery man was targeted by criminal prosecution following the incident which allegedly took place at his Sliema flat when the woman with whom he had been in a long-term relationship called briefly to wish him a safe trip.

The man was expected to visit his dying mother in his homeland.

But those plans failed after the woman filed a report about the alleged rape.

Investigations led to the man’s arraignment where he was charged with raping the victim and holding her against her will.

He protested his innocence and requested bail which, however, was strongly objected to by the prosecution not only in view of the gravity of the offence but also because of the risk of absconding and the risk of tampering with evidence.

The accused was remanded in custody pending continuation of criminal proceedings in his regard.

A fresh request for bail, filed by his lawyer Roberto Montalto, was upheld by the Magistrates’ Court once the main prosecution witness, namely the victim, had testified.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke granted bail against a deposit of €7,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000 and signing of the bail book three times weekly.

The court had upheld a request by both parties for a ban on the names of both victim as well as the accused.

The case continues.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Colin Sheldon are prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyer Angele Vella. Lawyer Roberto Montalto is defence counsel.