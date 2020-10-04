A man was charged at the Gozo Courts on Sunday accused of attacking and threatening police officers and resisting arrest while drunk.

The police said the 31-year-old man, who is from Fontana, was also accused of disobeying police orders and being a relapser.

In front of Magistrate Monica Vella, the accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a number of conditions.

Police Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.