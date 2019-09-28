A man is facing charges of having sexually abused four girls, including one younger than 12.

Joseph Ebejer, 63, who lives in Kirkop, stands accused of defiling the minors in Armier last December. All four girls are cousins.

On Saturday, he filed a not guilty plea in court.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat asked the court to order a ban on the publication of the names of the victims as well as that of his client.

Prosecuting inspectors John Spiteri and Clayton Camilleri told the court that while they wanted the minors’ names to be kept secret, they were against protecting the alleged perpetrator from being named.

Revealing his name, the prosecutors noted, would in no way compromise the victims' identities.

They also argued that naming Mr Ebejer might encourage any other potential victims of his to speak out. Prosecutors said the accused had been found guilty of a similar crime in the past.

Magistrate Astrid Grima ruled that while the victims could not be named, Mr Ebejer could be.

Mr Ebejer’s request for bail was also refused and he was remanded in custody.

The magistrate also ordered the director of Corradino Correctional Facility to ensure the accused receiving medical care as he recovered from a recent surgical intervention.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Rene Darmanin appeared on the victims' behalf.