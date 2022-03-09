A man who sexually molested his wife while they were going through a separation pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday.

The man, who is a 51-year-old lifter driver from Siġġiewi, was arraigned under arrest after his estranged wife reported the matter to the police’s domestic violence unit.

Neither of the two can be named.

According to the woman, the man persisted in touching her intimately despite her withdrawing consent as they were going through a separation. The police investigated and the man confirmed he had done so.

He was charged with non-consensual sexual contact and sexually harassing his estranged wife.

The man’s lawyer requested bail and the prosecution said it would not object as the victim “does not want to see him in jail”, though she does not want him to return home.

The woman’s lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, said he agreed with the prosecution’s position.

A court heard that the man’s parents are willing to let him live with them at home and that he is willing to hand over his house keys, to ensure that he does not go there.

The man has a clean criminal record, the court noted. It granted him bail but ordered him to respect an 11pm to 5am curfew and to sign a bail book.

It also issued a protection order in his estranged wife’s favour – something that it could only do because prosecutors arraigned the man under arrest, rather than through a court summons.

The court was presided by magistrate Nadine Lia.