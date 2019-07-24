A man who stabbed his elderly cousin during a family quarrel over rent has denied attempted murder.

Raymond Debono, a 58-year-old messenger employed in the public sector, was escorted under arrest to court on Friday where he was charged with the attempted murder of his 74-year-old cousin.

The pair clashed in an Gharghur alley on Wednesday and the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Mr Debono was also charged with threatening his victim, causing him grievous injuries and carrying a penknife without a police permit.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Keith Arnaud explained that besides the gravity of the crime, the attack appeared to have been unprovoked.

“This was an attempted murder. Fortunately, the victim took a turn for the better yesterday,” Inspector Arnaud said.

The officer later added that the injured man had given his version of events from his hospital bed to the court-appointed expert.

Inspector Arnaud argued that because the victim was still to testify in the proceedings, the accused’s request for bail should be turned down.

A third party who happened to be walking down the alley and had witnessed part of the incident, was also still to testify, the court was told.

Rebutting these objections, defence lawyer Edward Gatt said that contrary to what the prosecution had said, the incident had indeed been provoked.

In fact, the accused had filed a long line of reports about his cousin, Dr Gatt said.

The argument was sparked by a triviality over family rents, the lawyer said.

He added: “Unfortunately, such arguments erupt in this Mediterranean country of ours.”

Dr Gatt also said that the entire incident had been filmed on CCTV and his client would not try to deny his involvement.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli turned down the request for bail until the victim and a third party, who is not related to the cousins, had testified. This witness only came to light when investigators viewed the footage.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri also appeared for the prosecuted.