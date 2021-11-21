A repeat offender was on Sunday charged with stealing from a car parked in Bulebel and with attempted theft from another car earlier this month.

Stefano Montebello, 36, from Buġibba, was also charged with threatening police officers during his arrest on Saturday/Sunday night when he was allegedly trying to steal items from a car parked in Birkirkara.

He was further charged with relapsing and breaching the peace.

Montebello, who works in construction, pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Charmaine Galea granted him bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and be at home between 10pm and 4.30am.

Police inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.