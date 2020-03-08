A man who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after allegedly trying to force a woman to have sex with him inside the restroom of a Paceville club was released on bail on Sunday.

Muhammed Waqas Ali, a 39-year-old Pakistani living in Msida, was allegedly drunk when he followed the 35-year-old Spanish woman into the restroom of the commercial establishment at around 4am on Saturday.

The man allegedly tried to have sex with the woman who called out for help.

Her cries were soon answered and the man’s attempt was thwarted through the timely arrival of third parties who held onto the suspect until the arrival of the police.

The man, sporting a black eye, was taken to court on Sunday pleading not guilty to attempting to have sex with the woman against her will as well as with being drunk in public.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, granted the accused bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €8,000, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.