A man has denied seriously injuring a young woman as she sunbathed in Valletta last week.

Frederick Mifsud, 36, from Siggiewi, also denied breaching the conditions of a previous release and breaching bail over another case.

He was tracked down using CCTV after victim Anna Karsbjer described how a man kicked her in the face and beat her badly in an attack last Friday.

Appearing in court in torn tennis shoes and a torn bright t-shirt, Mifsud said he did not know his home address.

Fredrick Mifsud has been charged with attacking a woman as she sunbathed, leaving her with severe facial injuries. Photo: Facebook/Mark Zammit Cordina

Inspector Daryl Borg told the court that his probation officer had informed him that he had not attended the last two appointments.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested a psychiatric examination for their client and that he be kept at the Forensic Section at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The prosecution did not object and Magistrate Neville Camilleri appointed an expert to examine him.

The defence lawyers said he gave the police a full explanation of the incident and what had happened.