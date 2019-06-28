A man who allegedly committed a violent robbery during the weekend, making off with the belongings of an elderly woman, has been granted bail.

Ramzi Abdulhafid Id Abukem, 27, was arraigned on Wednesday and charged with aggravated theft, slightly injuring one of his victims who was over 60, unlawful possession of a knife, threats against his victims and damage to third party property.

Prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg explained that the accused had entered a house on Triq il-Mejjilla, Qormi at around 2.30pm on August 4, making off with cash, a necklace and a bag. Some four family members were present at the time.

The value of the stolen items, though unspecified, did not exceed €2,329, the court was told.

“During the statement, he was supposed to give to police, he didn’t try to deny the theft. He has a right not to reply but he didn’t attempt to deny responsibility,” Inspector Borg told the court.

“My client has answered not guilty. The course of this case will prove that that is indeed the truth,” defence lawyer Franco Debono rebutted.

The man, who allegedly also breached three bail decrees totalling a deposit of €27,000 and personal guarantees for €65,000, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was further charged with disobeying police orders and committing the offences while under a suspended sentence.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €4,500 and a curfew.

The court urged the man to cooperate with his probation officer.

Kathleen Grima was also defence counsel.