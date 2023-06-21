Manchester City have agreed a £30 million ($38 million) deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports on Wednesday.
The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25 million for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5 million to follow in potential add-ons.
Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, initially on loan, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.
