Manchester City said Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign prolific striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” the Premier League champions said in a statement.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.