Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, reports say.
Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.
“They (my staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident, according to the BBC.
“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”
