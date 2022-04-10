Manchester City and Liverpool meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League summit meeting that could decide the title and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Just one point separates the two teams that have dominated English football in recent years after Liverpool -- 14 points behind City at one stage — relentlessly hunted down their rivals.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons, in particular in 2018/19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point despite a record points haul for the runners-up.

The two sides also meet in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next week and could even play each other in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are aiming to win an unprecedented quadruple while City are trying to emulate the famous treble that Manchester United won in 1999.

The stakes could hardly be higher.

