Pep Guardiola is demanding perfection from his Manchester City side to keep Liverpool at bay after a pulsating match between the Premier League title challengers finished all square.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad between the two outstanding sides of the current era was billed as a potential title decider even though each have seven matches still to play.

The expectant crowd was treated to a feast of attacking football in Manchester but at the end of it nothing much had changed.

Defending champions City remain just one point ahead of their rivals, who were 14 points off the pace in January.

City were twice pegged back after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were cancelled out by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

