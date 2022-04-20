Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.

City were not so sparkling, but held their nerve to edge back one pont ahead in the title race thanks to second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Mahrez was guilty of missing the best chances of a tense first 45 minutes for the English champions against a Brighton side that had won at Arsenal and Tottenham in their last two outings.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta