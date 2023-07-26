Goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and secured the European champions their second win of a pre-season tour in Japan.  

Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, who lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola’s men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month’s final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble.

