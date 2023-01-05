Defending champions Manchester City beat injury-hit Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.

Pep Guardiola’s men were well below par in the first half but were transformed after the break, with substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combining for the only goal, scored by the Algerian in the 63rd minute.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea came into game languishing in 10th place in the table and were expected to face a searching examination from second-placed City but they had the better of the first half.

More details on SportsDesk.