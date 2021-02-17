Manchester City opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Everton on Wednesday to extend their English top-flight record winning run to 17 games.

Riyad Mahrez scored the pick of the goals in between Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva’s strikes as Pep Guardiola’s men took another huge step towards a third title in four years.

Richarlison’s first-half equaliser was little consolation for seventh-placed Everton, who have now won just one of their last six league games to fall five points behind in the battle for a top-four finish.

This fixture was rearranged from late December due to a coronavirus outbreak affecting multiple players at City that threatened to derail their title challenge.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta