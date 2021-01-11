Pep Guardiola says he is baffled by some of the coronavirus rules in the game, admitting he does not understand why certain matches have been postponed while others have gone ahead.

Four Premier League matches have so far been called off, including City's trip to Everton last month, but a different approach appears to have been taken in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Both Aston Villa and Derby fielded sides made up of youth players for their third-round ties after their entire first-team squads were told to isolate.

