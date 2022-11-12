Pep Guardiola gave his “100 percent support” Friday to England manager Gareth Southgate naming Manchester City duo Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker in his World Cup squad.
Phillips, a midfielder, only returned from two months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery as a substitute in the midweek League Cup win over Chelsea.
Right-back Walker has not played since suffering an abdominal injury, which later needed surgery, in the derby against Manchester United on October 2.
