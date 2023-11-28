Pep Guardiola paid tribute to "incredible" Terry Venables on Monday as the Manchester City manager responded to the death of the boss responsible for revitalising his former club Barcelona.

After Venables died on Sunday aged 80, a picture emerged on social media showing Guardiola gazing up in admiration at him on the pitch at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Guardiola was a wide-eyed 15-year-old learning his trade in Barca's youth academy back then, with the photo capturing him during his role as a ball boy for his club's European Cup semi-final victory over Gothenburg in 1986.

Guardiola has his arms raised in celebration while Venables soaks in the acclaim of the crowd as he is carried on the shoulders of two Barca players.

