Pep Guardiola says he does not know how to stop the deadly attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as he prepares for Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

The match is a repeat of last season’s semi-final, which City won 4-1 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League final, which they lost to Chelsea.

Messi completed a sensational free transfer from Barcelona to PSG in August, with the French club uniting the Argentine, Brazilian star Neymar and French World Cup winner Mbappe up front.

