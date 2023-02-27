Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to catch leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.
Guardiola’s second-placed side will trail Arsenal by five points if the Gunners beat Everton in their game in hand on Wednesday.
City had seized top spot when they won 3-1 at Arsenal recently, but a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest allowed Mikel Arteta’s team to regain top spot.
