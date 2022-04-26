Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid’s European pedigree but says they can write a new chapter in the club’s history in their Champions League semi-final against the Spanish giants.

La Liga leaders Real, who face City in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, are the most successful team in European Cup history, having lifted the trophy 13 times.

In contrast City, who have been the dominant force in English domestic football over the past decade, appeared in the Champions League final for the first time last year, losing to Chelsea.

