Manchester City moved a step closer to being crowned Premier League champions with a 2-1 win against Leeds on Saturday as Chelsea finally won for the first time under caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Just hours after the pomp and ceremony of the coronation of King Charles III in London’s Westminster Abbey, City underlined their desire to extend their own reign as they chase a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan scored City’s goals in the first half, before missing a late penalty that set up a tense finale when Rodrigo got one back for Leeds.

