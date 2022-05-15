Manchester City came from 2-0 down to salvage a vital point in a 2-2 draw at West Ham to keep the Premier League title in their hands as Tottenham moved into the top four on Sunday.

City travelled to the London Stadium knowing they needed a maximum of four points from their final two games of the season to guarantee a fourth title in five years.

However, the Hammers took full advantage of City’s injury crisis at the back as the pace and poise of Jarrod Bowen put Liverpool right back in the title race.

