Manchester City produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Tottenham 4-2 and prevent a potential fatal blow to their Premier League title defence on Thursday.

Two goals in three minutes just before half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw City staring down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat.

But Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez struck in a 12-minute period early in the second period before Mahrez added his second late on to move Pep Guardiola’s men to within five points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

