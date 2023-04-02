Manchester City have condemned criminal damage to Liverpool’s team bus following Saturday’s clash between the Premier League rivals.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have opened an investigation over the incident which took place after City’s 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.
No injuries were suffered and the Liverpool bus was able to continue its journey back to Merseyside.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us