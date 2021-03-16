Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League as early goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in Budapest on Tuesday and sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The Champions League is the one trophy that has remained elusive to Pep Guardiola during his five years in Manchester with City failing to ever get beyond the last eight under the Catalan.

But the runaway Premier League leaders will get the chance to break that barrier next month as they showed why they are the bookies’ favourites for the competition with another classy performance in the Hungarian capital.

De Bruyne and Gundogan were two of a host of first-team regulars left out by Guardiola for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham and City looked refreshed as a fast start guaranteed a 24th win in their last 25 games in all competitions.

