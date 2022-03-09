Manchester City strolled into the Champions League quarter-finals for the fifth consecutive season with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon despite a subdued 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

All the hard work for the English champions was done in the Portuguese capital three weeks ago.

On Wednesday a much-changed side cruised and could even afford the luxury of bringing 36-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson off the bench in the final stages.

