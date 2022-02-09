Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points as Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne netted in a routine 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

The English champions were dominant throughout without ever hitting top form as Brentford succumbed to a sixth straight defeat which could see the Bees dragged into a relegation battle.

Brentford had held out bravely for 40 minutes until a mistimed tackle from Mads Roerslev brought down Raheem Sterling and Mahrez coolly slotted away the penalty.

