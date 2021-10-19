Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City delivered “one of their best” Champions League performances to thrash Club Brugge 5-1 on Tuesday and re-emphasise their status as major contenders for a first European crown.

Joao Cancelo gave City a deserved lead on the half-hour and Mahrez converted a penalty just before the break as Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back in style from last month’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kyle Walker added a third early in the second half and 19-year-old Cole Palmer bagged his first Champions League goal minutes after coming on as a substitute.

