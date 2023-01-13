A jury in the UK on Friday cleared Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault against four women, following a six-month trial.
The seven men and four women on the panel failed to reach verdicts on a seventh charge of rape and one of attempted rape.
Prosecutors said afterwards they would seek a retrial on those counts.
Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
