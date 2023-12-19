Manchester City shrugged off their sluggish Premier League form to cruise into the Club World Cup final, 3-0 over Urawa Reds on Tuesday, despite missing the presence of Erling Haaland.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring as City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

City have won only one of their last six Premier League matches and fallen behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.

But they were never troubled as an unblemished record for European sides against Asian teams at the Club World Cup was extended to 14 games.

