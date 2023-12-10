Manchester City survived a scare at Luton to end their four-match winless run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory, while Chelsea’s problems mounted with a 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

Tottenham won for the first time in six matches as Richarlison’s double inspired a 4-1 rout of dismal Newcastle.

With star striker Erling Haaland absent due to injury, City trailed to Elijah Adebayo’s goal late in the first half at Kenilworth Road.

But, after squandering a host of chances, Pep Guardiola’s side finally clicked into gear with two goals in three minutes after the break.

Bernardo Silva equalised and Jack Grealish bagged the winner to give City a much-needed first victory in five league matches.

