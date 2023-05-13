Manchester City can take a giant stride towards a third consecutive Premier League title by beating Everton this weekend but rejuvenated Arsenal have not given up hope of springing a surprise.

Liverpool are suddenly in the conversation for a top-four finish after six straight wins cranked up the pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle.

At the bottom, Leeds and Leicester are in danger of being cut adrift, along with Southampton.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...