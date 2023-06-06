Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul could mark a definitive turning point in European football.

Victory for City would be the first for a state-backed outfit in Europe’s elite club competition, after more than a decade of trying.

The club that has just won a fifth Premier League title in six seasons has been transformed since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group, backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

They reached their first Champions League final in 2021, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Beaten by Real Madrid in the semi-finals last year, City exacted revenge on the great aristocrats of European football in this season’s semi-finals.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...