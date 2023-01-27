Manchester City and Arsenal take a break from an intense Premier League title race this weekend — only to face each other in a heavyweight FA Cup clash at the Etihad.

Holders Liverpool will look to avenge their chastening recent defeat at Brighton, while Harry Kane could become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer.

AFP Sport picks out some of the highlights ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round ties.

Man. City aim to halt Arsenal’s momentum

Unexpectedly trailing in Arsenal’s wake in the Premier League, Manchester City have the chance to slow the leaders’ momentum in their first meeting this season.

