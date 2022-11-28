Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round as holders Liverpool and Manchester United were also drawn against Premier League opposition on Monday.
Liverpool begin their defence of the trophy at home to struggling Wolves, while United host Everton.
City have already dumped Graham Potter’s men out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win at the Etihad earlier this month.
More details here.
