Pep Guardiola says Manchester City face a defensive crisis ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday as his men prepare to defend a 5-0 lead.

Defender Kyle Walker is suspended as he serves a three-game and Joao Cancelo is out ill, while Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias remain on the injury list.

“We have just 14 players available,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “We have problems with a suspension for Kyle and Joao is sick and cannot play.”

He added: “We have just three defenders… so we have to adapt with the second team. We will see what we are going to do.”

