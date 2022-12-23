Manchester City will continue their bid for a seventh English League Cup in 10 years with a quarter-final away to Premier League rivals Southampton.

City beat Cup-holders Liverpool 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in what was the first competitive match for the two English football giants since the World Cup break.

Soon afterwards, the Premier League champions were drawn away to top-flight strugglers Southampton for a tie at St Mary’s in the week commencing January 9.

Meanwhile fans of third-tier Charlton can look forward to a trip to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, with their reward for knocking out Brighton in a penalty shoot-out a last-eight clash away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

