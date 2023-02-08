Manchester City were the ultra-rich “noisy neighbours” who became the Premier League’s dominant force. But they now face an uncertain future that includes the ultimate threat of relegation.

Abu Dhabi-backed City were charged by the English top flight on Monday with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules between 2009/10 and 2017/18, and referred to an independent commission.

The reigning champions have also been accused of failing to cooperate with investigations by the Premier League.

The club faces a range of possible punishments, including a reprimand, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

City, who last month topped the Deloitte money league of the world’s richest clubs, appear to be confident they can ride out the storm, insisting there is “irrefutable” evidence that supports their case.

